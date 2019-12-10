|
|
Ray L. Mercer
Feb. 20, 1926 - Dec. 7, 2019
Ray L. Mercer, 93 years old, died peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Flagler Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Mercer was a lifelong resident of Flagler County and was born in Bunnell, Florida on February 20, 1926. He is a veteran of World War II and earned both the Silver Star and Bronze Star. He held both a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Business Education from the University of Florida. Mr. Mercer was a school teacher for 6 years and became Postmaster for 33 years before retiring. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bunnell where he held several leadership positions and was organist for 70 years. He loved playing the organ for all occasions, especially weddings and funerals and was glad he could bring joy and comfort to others. He was a Sunday School Teacher of all ages for many years and could often be found sitting at his kitchen table preparing the next lesson. Mr. Mercer was a member of many organizations and loved to see how God worked in and through people to accomplish good. Mr. Mercer loved for folks to stop by the house for a visit. He was a wealth of knowledge about the area and everyone's loved ones. He loved making and delivering biscuits and pound cakes. At 12 years old he met Wanda Mercer, his childhood sweetheart. They fell in love and were married on June 8, 1947. They remained in love and were married 65 years. Ray is pre-deceased by his wife Wanda and daughter Rebecca Harper. He is survived by his son Louie Mercer (Tracey); daughter Martha Smith (Curtis); son Frank Mercer (Lynn); and son-in-law Deen Wall. He has nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM in the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road S., Flagler Beach. Funeral Service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 10:00 AM in the First United Methodist Church of Bunnell, 205 N Pine St., Bunnell, FL. Burial will follow in Espanola Cemetery. A reception at the church will follow the graveside service. The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Ray Mercer be made to the First United Methodist Church of Bunnell or the Espanola Cemetery Association. For online condolences go to www.craigflaglerpalms.com "Online Obituaries". Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019