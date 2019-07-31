Home

More Obituaries for Raymond Bovier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Bovier

Raymond Bovier Obituary
Raymond Bovier
July 29, 2019
Raymond Bovier, 79, of South Daytona, passed peacefully July 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. Ray was born in Granville Center, PA. After serving in the United States Marine Corps he then worked for the USPS. Upon retirement he owned and operated Beachside Shell in New Smyrna Beach. Ray loved fishing, all sports, and spending time with his children. He also spent many years coaching little league baseball. He will be remembered by all for his peaceful and loving nature. He is survived by his wife Michaela, sons Michael, Raymond, and Mark, all of Port Orange; daughters Marcia Cue of South Daytona and Renee (Paul) Odena of Ocala, 13 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Honoring his wishes, the family will have a private service at a later date. Please make donations in his remembrance to Hospice Edgewater.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
