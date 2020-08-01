Raymond Clayton Novatney Jr, DDS 'Jerry'December 6, 1933 - July 25, 2020Dr. Raymond C. Novatney Jr, a local retired dentist and longtime resident of New Smyrna Beach, died in his home on Saturday afternoon, July 25th at 3:40 pm. His daughters were at his side when he passed. He died at the age of 86. Born to Dr. and Mrs. RC Novatney, MD in Cleveland, Ohio on December 6, 1933. The family moved to Elyria, Ohio in his infancy where he grew up with his cherished sister Sally and his pets. His parents nicknamed him Jerry. His generation is survived by his sister Sally Novatney and his beloved cousin Jack Novatney (Jack's wife, June). Jerry has 3 children: Lisa Novatney, Laura Zerkel and RC Novatney III (Pete); 4 grandchildren: Brandol Ray and Madelynn (Laura Zerkel), and Kyle and Raymond (Pete Novatney), and 2 great grandchildren from Brandol Ray and wife, Krista. Jerry Novatney served in the US Army, 64th MPCo, France (1956-1958). He attended Mercersburg Academy, Pa. (1952) and Wooster College (1960) and the Chicago College of Dental Surgery (1964). Dr. Novatney moved to New Smyrna from Chicago in 1964 with his wife and daughters where he opened his 35-year dental practice next to Littles Drugs on Canal Street. He was a member of many societies, was an avid fisherman, loved the yacht club, a good golf game and a few special friends. He retired in 1999. His love of all animals was his primary goal in retirement. Donations for animal welfare would be appreciated. Cremation by Baldwin Funeral Home, New Smyrna, Florida. Services to be announced at a later date. All who wish to attend can.