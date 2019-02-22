|
Raymond Edward Hennessey
02/17/2019
On Sunday, February 17, 11:11 am, 2019 Raymond Edward Hennessey peacefully passed away into the arms of the angels. Raymond was born in Brockton, Massachusetts and moved to DeLand, Florida at six months of age. He grew up in DeLand graduating from DeLand High School in 1960. He then enlisted in the Air Force serving in Air Force intelligence until he was honorably discharged in 1964 with a good conduct medal. Following his service he moved to Steven's Point, Wisconsin, where he raised his three children and worked in the construction and home building industry. Eventually he moved back to his hometown DeLand where he was a mortgage broker for many years and a hauler of yachts. Raymond will be forever remembered by his loving partner Marianne Fords, his son Raymond Charles Hennessey, daughter in- law Michelle, his daughter Roxanne (Dashnaw), his son-in-law- Ray, His daughter Michelle (Bresnock), his sisters, Sandra (Keefer) and Patricia (McMahon), his grandsons Aric, David, Ryan (deceased), granddaughters Tonya , Courtney, and great-grandson Lucas. He was predeceased by his father Raymond J. Hennessey and his mother Marian (Bennett) Hennessey. Raymond will always be remembered for his larger than life personality, his compassion for others, and his irascible sense of humor. A celebration of Raymond's life will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bill Dreggors Park on Stone Street, DeLand. There will be a Christian service with recognition from the local veterans and a military honor guard. Refreshments will be served at home as well as at the military service organizations in town. Because Raymond was a proud veteran, please make donations to the s Project, the American Legion or theVFW in lieu of flowers.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019