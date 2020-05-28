Raymond (Ray) Garrett Luke, Jr.

05-01-1949 - 05-16-2020

Raymond Garrett Luke, Jr., of Conyers, GA passed away on Sat, May 16, 2020. He was born in Tifton, GA to Raymond Garrett Luke Sr. and Willie Videria Luke, May 1, 1949. He grew up in Ormond Beach, FL and graduated from Mainland High School in 1967. He graduated from the University of South Florida. He owned his own business, Southern Sales Asso. Ray proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed playing golf & poker, riding his Harley, visiting Starbucks, singing karaoke, but above all, spending time with his family. He had a way of making everyone feel wanted, loved, and special! He is survived by his wife, Jill Luke; children, Allison & Ryan Yeomans, Katie & Chris Kitchen and Garrett & Abbey Luke; and grandchildren, Hunter Yeomans, Jackson Yeomans, Brighton Kitchen, Brooklyn Yeomans, Lacey Luke & Decker Kitchen.



