Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
4815 Clyde Morris Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
(386) 322-5373
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church
4675 S. Clyde Morris Blvd.
Port Orange, FL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church
4675 S. Clyde Morris Blvd.
Port Orange, FL
View Map
Interment
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
San Pedro Retreat Center Cemetery
2400 Dike Rd.
Winter Park, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond O'Leary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Raymond J. O'Leary


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reverend Raymond J. O'Leary Obituary
Reverend Raymond J. O'Leary
Jan. 26, 1933 - Oct. 9, 2019
Reverend Raymond J. O'Leary, age 86, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Raymond was born January 26, 1933, in Australia. Rev. Ray was ordained on June 30, 1962, in Brisbane, Australia. In 1984, Father Ray was loaned to the Diocese of Orlando; his first assignment was St. Joseph Church in Lakeland. He was assigned to Our Lady of Hope Parish on June 30, 1989. He retired from Our Lady of Hope on July 1, 2008, where he continued to serve as Pastor Emeritus. A Vigil Prayer Service for Father Ray will be held 7:00 pm Thursday, October 17, 2019, Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 4675 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, FL. A Mass of Resurrection will be 10:30 am Friday, October 18, 2019, at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 4675 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, FL, with reception in the church hall following the mass. An interment in the clergy cemetery will follow at 3 pm in San Pedro Retreat Center Cemetery, 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park, FL 32792-8104. Father Ray's nephew, Monsignor Peter Meneely, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Brisbane, Australia, will be the Presider of the Mass of Resurrection. Father Ray is survived by his sister Kathleen Humphreys, her husband Brian and several other nieces and nephews. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.VolusiaMemorialFuneral.com for the O'Leary family.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now