Reverend Raymond J. O'Leary
Jan. 26, 1933 - Oct. 9, 2019
Reverend Raymond J. O'Leary, age 86, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Raymond was born January 26, 1933, in Australia. Rev. Ray was ordained on June 30, 1962, in Brisbane, Australia. In 1984, Father Ray was loaned to the Diocese of Orlando; his first assignment was St. Joseph Church in Lakeland. He was assigned to Our Lady of Hope Parish on June 30, 1989. He retired from Our Lady of Hope on July 1, 2008, where he continued to serve as Pastor Emeritus. A Vigil Prayer Service for Father Ray will be held 7:00 pm Thursday, October 17, 2019, Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 4675 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, FL. A Mass of Resurrection will be 10:30 am Friday, October 18, 2019, at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 4675 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, FL, with reception in the church hall following the mass. An interment in the clergy cemetery will follow at 3 pm in San Pedro Retreat Center Cemetery, 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park, FL 32792-8104. Father Ray's nephew, Monsignor Peter Meneely, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Brisbane, Australia, will be the Presider of the Mass of Resurrection. Father Ray is survived by his sister Kathleen Humphreys, her husband Brian and several other nieces and nephews. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.VolusiaMemorialFuneral.com for the O'Leary family.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019