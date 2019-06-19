|
|
Raymond L. Ferguson
October 16, 1936 - June 18, 2019
Founder of Costa Del Mar Sunglasses, Raymond L. Ferguson, 82, Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away June 18, 2019 after a long illness. Ray is predeceased by his parents, Lester C. Ferguson and Geneva Stephen Ferguson, his brother Bill Ferguson, his son Raymond, Jr., his stepson Brian O'Rourke, his grandson Ethan Ferguson, and his great-granddaughter Tiffany Ferguson. He is survived by his wife Judy Malik Ferguson, his daughters Terry Dianne Ferguson and Janice (Biff) Cole of Houston, Texas, his stepson Frank O'Rourke of Ormond Beach, grandsons Carl Barber and Josh Cole of Houston, Zach Ferguson of Kent, Ohio, and Travis Ferguson of New York, granddaughters Stephanie Breslin of Houston, Kaitlyn Ferguson of Kent, and Ashley O'Rourke of Ormond Beach, eight great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, his sisters Jan F. Montoya of San Antonia, Texas and Sandra Ferguson of Ormond Beach, as well as a host of friends. Ray began his work career in the automobile industry at the age of 17 working at his Dad's Pontiac-Cadillac dealership in Baytown, Texas. At age 18 he had the third-highest sales volume in Pontiac Motors' Houston Zone. His story continues in Ft. Lauderdale where he earned a position as General Manager of Slaton Chevrolet. During his time in Ft. Lauderdale he served as District President of the Jaycees and was a member of the National Guard where he ranked as Sargent and served in the Ambulance Platoon. Ray was also named one of the Top 5 Outstanding Young Men in Ft. Lauderdale at age 25 by the Ft. Lauderdale Junior Chamber of Commerce. Ray moved to the Daytona Area in 1966 and for the next 14 years he continued his automobile career. Ray became owner of Ferguson Pontiac/Mercedes-Benz, was the first Subaru dealer in North Florida, acquired Open Road Motorhomes and AMC/Jeep, and was a partner in Yamaha Motorcycles. Ray served as President of the New Car Dealer Association and on the Board of Directors of International Speedway. He also served two terms as President of the YMCA. Ray retired from the automotive business in 1980 at the age of 46 and redirected his efforts to the development of a high-end polarized sunglass. Costa Del Mar Sunglasses (Costa) was incorporated in 1983 and quickly became popular among surfers and recreational fishermen due to its superior sun glare protection. With Ray, as president, the company grew to become recognized as a premier polarized sunglass company. Costa was sold to A. T. Cross in 2005 and Ray retired from the business world. Ray's legacy lives on in the highly recognized and respected Costa brand that he built. Ray was a huge fan of the Florida State Seminoles since 1978 - Go Noles!! Ray was co-founder of the Pioneer Trails Shooting Club where he enjoyed hunting with his bird dogs, Dixie and Mandy. In 2004 Ray and five friends started Saddle Ridge, an outdoor facility where they could shoot, ride ATV's, and enjoy the outdoors. Ray loved spending time there in his "retirement". Ray was a member of the Quarterback Club, Oceanside Country Club, Halifax Yacht Club, Halifax Club, and Sunset Harbor. He served on the Board of Directors of the Oceanside Country Club and Halifax Club. He was a charter Member of both the Halifax Club and Sunset Harbor. Ray was well loved by many, and we are saddened by our loss. He loved his family and was always looking out for their comfort and wellbeing. Many friends have benefited from Ray's friendship. He considered true friends to be one of life's most important gifts. A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174, from Noon until 2pm. A Celebration of Life will follow with Chaplain Mark Spivey as Celebrant and Fellowship in the reception room from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Halifax Humane Society, Inc., 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, Florida 32124 or Flagler Humane Society, Inc., 1 Shelter Drive, Palm Coast, Florida 32137 or to the .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 19 to June 23, 2019