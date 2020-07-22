RAYMOND L. STOUDT
04-16-1941 - 07-16-2020
Raymond L. Stoudt passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020. Ray was born in Reading, PA. The family moved to Daytona Beach, FL from Washington, NJ in the late eighties. He enjoyed NASCAR, bowling, and doing WonderWord puzzles. Ray owned and operated Dairy Queens in New Jersey where he won several awards for Excellent Sales Achievement in Soft Serve Sales. Ray worked at the Aliki Condominium for 18 years and so enjoyed what he did. He loved living in their dream, oceanfront condo and watching the beautiful sunrises and sunsets. His family was his joy and his life. He had so many friends at the Aliki, as well as "up home" in NJ & PA that he enjoyed spending time with. Ray was described as "One of a Kind" and a "Ray" of sunshine even before the sun came up. Ray is survived by his loving family: wife, Sharon of 58 years, daughter, Sherrilee of Daytona Beach, FL , son, Duane of Concord, NC, cousin, Dennis of Ararat, PA, niece, Kathleen of Myakka City, FL and many extended family members. Ray was predeceased by son, Gary Troy and sister, Judi. Due to the Coronavirus, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Live Like Cameron Foundation @ livelikecameron.org