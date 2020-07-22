1/1
Raymond L. Stoudt
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RAYMOND L. STOUDT
04-16-1941 - 07-16-2020
Raymond L. Stoudt passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020. Ray was born in Reading, PA. The family moved to Daytona Beach, FL from Washington, NJ in the late eighties. He enjoyed NASCAR, bowling, and doing WonderWord puzzles. Ray owned and operated Dairy Queens in New Jersey where he won several awards for Excellent Sales Achievement in Soft Serve Sales. Ray worked at the Aliki Condominium for 18 years and so enjoyed what he did. He loved living in their dream, oceanfront condo and watching the beautiful sunrises and sunsets. His family was his joy and his life. He had so many friends at the Aliki, as well as "up home" in NJ & PA that he enjoyed spending time with. Ray was described as "One of a Kind" and a "Ray" of sunshine even before the sun came up. Ray is survived by his loving family: wife, Sharon of 58 years, daughter, Sherrilee of Daytona Beach, FL , son, Duane of Concord, NC, cousin, Dennis of Ararat, PA, niece, Kathleen of Myakka City, FL and many extended family members. Ray was predeceased by son, Gary Troy and sister, Judi. Due to the Coronavirus, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Live Like Cameron Foundation @ livelikecameron.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved