Raymond M. Preiter
September 8, 1940 - April 11, 2020
Raymond M. Preiter, age 79, of Palm Coast, Florida, died Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born in Buffalo, New York to Max and Ellen Berchou Preiter, Raymond came to Florida in 2003. He and his wife, Sandra, were owners and operators for 32 years of the French Gifford & Preiter Funeral Home in Chatham, NY until 2003. As a resident of Chatham, Raymond was a member of the Chatham Fire Department, Lions Club, an honorary member of the Chatham Rescue Squad and was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. In Florida, Raymond was a communicant at St. Stephen's Chapel in Bunnell, FL. Raymond enjoyed model trains, auto racing, Boston Red Sox and his pets. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Sandra; 3 daughters, Donna (Howard) Elliott, of Findlay, Ohio; Jeanette Kelemen, of Deltona, FL and Karen Preiter, and her partner, Patrice Mitchell, of St. Louis, Missouri and 3 grandsons. A private service and burial will be held Thursday with a Catholic Mass to be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020