Raymond Richard Papaleoni

03/15/2019

Raymond Richard Papaleoni, 78, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, passed away peacefully at home on March 15, 2019. He was born in Syracuse, NY to the late F.L. "Topsy" and Rose Papaleoni. An active reservist with the NY Air National Guard, he served with "The Boys From Syracuse" during the 1961 Berlin Crisis. Mr. Papaleoni received his Bachelor's Degree from SUNY Geneseo and Master's Degree in Education from Syracuse University. He was an educator with the North Syracuse Central School District for 32 years, retiring in 1996. A Social Studies teacher in his early years, he spent the bulk of his career working with classroom teachers and their students as the audiovisual media coordinator for the North Syracuse and Cicero High Schools. In addition to his parents, Mr. Papaleoni was predeceased by his son Jeffry and brother Ronald. He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Nancy (Brown) Papaleoni; his son Gregory Papaleoni; his two grandchildren Max and Francesca, brother Robert and family, and many cousins and friends. Interests included listening to audio books, watching travel, fishing and cooking shows, classic movies and getting together with family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary