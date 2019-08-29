Home

Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
in the social room on the first floor of their condo building
4 Oceans West Blvd.
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave.
Beacon, NY
Raymond Williams


1942 - 2019
Raymond Williams
May 23, 1942 - August 10, 2019
Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 10. Raymond was born in Newburgh, NY and grew up on Forest Road in Wallkill, NY. On October 15, 1966, he married Beverly Newton at Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh, NY. They lived in the house they built, also on Forest Road in Wallkill, NY, where they raised their daughter, Danielle Williams. Raymond was a member of the National Guard and the Army Reserve for six years until 1970. Raymond had previous jobs, but was part owner of Salese & Son Beverage Distributors and then owned Willco Homes of Hudson Valley, where he built homes for many families. Raymond and his wife, Beverly, retired to Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, where they loved to socialize and go out to dinner. Raymond is predeceased by his parents, Georgiana Merritt Williams and Theodore Williams, and his sister, Elaine Williams Collard. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle Williams, his brother Ted Williams, of Naples, Florida, his nephew Craig Williams of Wallkill, NY, niece Shelly Fabiszak of Newburgh, NY and niece Heather Williams of San Antonio, TX, along with great nieces and nephew, many cousins and close friends. There will be a Celebration of Life in Florida on Sunday, September 29 from 1-4, in the social room on the first floor of their condo building at 4 Oceans West Blvd., Daytona Beach Shores. In New York there will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 19 from 1-4, at the Elks Lodge at 900 Wolcott Ave. in Beacon, NY. Donations may be made to Sparrows Nest of Hudson Valley, a charity that provides two meals, once a week, to the families of caregivers and children diagnosed with any type of cancer at www.sparrowsnestcharity.org or 946 Rte. 346 #7 Wappingers Falls 12590. Donations may also be made to Halifax Health Hospice, www.halifaxhealth.org/hospice or 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
