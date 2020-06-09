Rebecca Anne (Robertson) Updegrave
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Anne Updegrave (Robertson)
Dec. 7, 1968 - June 7, 2020
Services will be held Thursday June 11, 2020 @ Liberty Independent Baptist Church 1365 W. Plymouth Ave DeLand Fl from 1-3PM Memorial service at 2:30PM, friends and family visit 1-2:30PM
To see Rebeccas obituary follow the link below.
http://www.altman-long.com/rebecca-anne-updegrave.html

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Altman-Long Funeral Home & Crematory
145 S Highway 17 92
Debary, FL 32713
(386) 668-8880
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved