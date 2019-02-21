|
Funeral Service for Rebecca Wallace Jackson, 95, will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Master's Domain Church of God in Christ, 511 Fremont Av., Daytona Beach. A visitation will be today (Fri., Feb. 22nd) from 5 to 8 PM at Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Rd., Daytona Beach. Rebecca Marie Wallace was born on March 6, 1923 in Williston, Florida to Jack and Minnie Lee Wallace. She also have a Sister Laura (Plymouth). She married Jonas Jackson, Sr. in 1945, to this union 12 children were born. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jonas, two daughters, Ella Mae Hines and Rebecca Marie Pierre and two grandchildren Mary Elizabeth Jackson and Freddie Lee Scott and two great grandchildren Decoria Smith and Delfinite Johnson. She leaves behind three daughters Betty Lou Williams and Debra Jackson (Daytona Beach) and Gloria Shaheed (Lehigh Acres) and seven sons Nathanial Smith (Jacksonville), Vernon (Leigh Acres) Joe Louis (Joy). Willie James, John, Jonas Jr and Anthony all of Daytona Beach, Florida and over 60 grandchildren and over 80 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and devoted friends. She loved fishing and gospel music and she loved caring for others. She never met a person who would not become her friend. They affectionately called her Ma Becky. Arrangements entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home under the direction of Alonia P. Gainous.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019