Regina Inman
September 26, 2019
On September 26, 2019, Regina, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at home in Port Orange. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ralph "Bud" Inman Jr.; Debbie Pressley, daughter; Deanna Paull, daughter; David Inman, son; Lily Inman, grand-daughter; Bill Siler, brother; and Judy Tribby, sister. She now has a new body after suffering for 16 years with Transverse Myelitis, while her husband, Bud, took very good care of her. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019