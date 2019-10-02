Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
4815 Clyde Morris Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
(386) 322-5373
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Inman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Inman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina Inman Obituary
Regina Inman
September 26, 2019
On September 26, 2019, Regina, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at home in Port Orange. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ralph "Bud" Inman Jr.; Debbie Pressley, daughter; Deanna Paull, daughter; David Inman, son; Lily Inman, grand-daughter; Bill Siler, brother; and Judy Tribby, sister. She now has a new body after suffering for 16 years with Transverse Myelitis, while her husband, Bud, took very good care of her. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now