|
|
Regis Yoest
February 11, 2020
Regis Yoest, 76, went home to be with Jesus on February 11, surrounded by family. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of Regis Yoest, Sr. and Pearl Copelin Yoest. He was a brother, husband, father, grandfather, and a great grandfather, but mainly a great friend. While his sister, Pearl Yoest preceded him in death, he is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia Placek Yoest; children, Brian (Shana) Yoest, Michelle Boyle, Cristine (Gerald) Wilkinson and Teri Lea (Christopher) Ahlswede; eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He served in the Army National Guard, but sales was his passion. He founded, owned and operated a chain of retail sunglass shops. Always a leader, he was President of Mountain Shades, Owner of Shades of Vail, Shades of Key West, R & K Wholesale, Inc. and was awarded the 1st Annual Key West Businessman of the Year by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Key West. He was very active in the Pelican Bay Country Club organizing their Member/Member and Member/Guest tournaments, as well as the annual golf tournament for Our Lady of Hope Church. By the prompting of Father Ray O'Leary, he opened Our Lady of Hope Thrift Store in 1999 and ran it with his wife, Pat until 2004 when they decided to travel. Regis followed all sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers! He played, coached, managed and sponsored men's and coed softball teams and won many championships. He loved fishing, traveling, and holding a microphone. He was right at home in the spotlight and was always on the radio, in the newspaper, or on TV. But most of all, Regis enjoyed giving back to the community and ran numerous golf and softball tournaments for a variety of charities and causes. He served on the board of directors for United Way of Monroe County, Easter Seals Society, US Navy League of Key West, and the MARC House. Regis was a man after God's own heart and lived to serve others. Please join us in honoring his life with a Celebration on Saturday, March 7th @ 11am at Elevate Church Daytona. His heart was to bless the ministry efforts of Elevate Church, so in lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Elevate Church in his honor. Please visit elevatechurchdaytona.com/regisyoestmemorial for more information.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020