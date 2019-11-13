|
|
Reid Edgington Smith, Jr.
January 24, 1933 - November 11, 2019
Reid Edgington Smith, Jr. (1933-2019)
Reid Edgington Smith, Jr., 86, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Veterans Day, November 11, 2019. Born in Louisville, Kentucky on January 24, 1933 to Reid and Laura Mae Smith, Reid possessed an industrious spirit, indomitable will and inquiring mind that informed all aspects of his life. After graduating from Valley High School in Louisville, Kentucky, Reid attended Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky, paying his way with money scraped together from jobs stocking shelves at the local A&P grocery, selling subscriptions to the Louisville Courier-Journal, and working in the motor pool at Fort Knox. While at Western Kentucky, Reid was an ROTC cadet and member of the National Society of Pershing Rifles. When money for college ran out, Reid enlisted in the United States Army, serving in the US Army Signal Corps in Poitiers, France. After his discharge from the Army in 1957, Reid completed his education at the University of Louisville, where he received his Bachelor of Laws and Juris Doctor degrees from the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law. While attending the University of Louisville, Reid met the love of his life, Alice Elizabeth Furgerson. Reid and Alice married in June 1960 and enjoyed nearly 60 devoted and loving years together. Reid was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1963, and he continued his service to his country by working as a field attorney with the Veterans Administration until his retirement, a role in which he helped hundreds of veterans throughout Florida over nearly three decades of service. Reid and Alice settled in Ormond Beach in 1965, raising their three children in Ormond Beach and remaining life-long residents. Reid's life was defined by family, duty, service, hard work and a reverence for nature – values which he instilled in all of his children. Throughout his life, Reid was happiest fishing, hiking, camping and hunting with family, and he taught his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews to love Florida's abundant natural beauty. Reid was passionate about justice and protecting the disadvantaged. He lived by the motto, "Carpe Diem," and exhorted his children to live purposeful lives. Reid is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-nine years, Alice Elizabeth Furgerson Smith, his son, Reid E. Smith, III and his wife Rebecca of Niceville, Florida, his daughter, Laura Laser and her husband David of DeLand, Florida, and his daughter Cheryl Smith Phillips and her husband Ray Leonard of Bellaire, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren Danielle Rioux, Kyle Smith, Steven Phillips and William Phillips. A private memorial service for family members is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memoriam gifts be directed to the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org or to another .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019