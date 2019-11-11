|
Reinardo (Ray) Salgado
Dec. 15, 1931 - Nov. 6, 2019
It is with great sadness the family of Reinardo Salgado lovingly known as Ray of Port Orange FL announce his passing. Reinardo Salgado (Ray) born December 15, 1931, passed away peacefully with his daughter and son-in –law by his side on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Halifax Hospice Care Center in Port Orange FL following his battle with long term illness. Ray has now reunited with his loving wife Shirley Salgado (Ray and Shirley were married 53 years), his daughter Deborah Elaine Sabella & his son David Ray Salgado. Ray is survived by his wife Sybil Salgado, his brother Roy Salgado (Leonor) his loving and devoted daughter Sylvia Jean Craddock, his son in law Robert, his only grandson John David Nimmo, along with his step Children Elaine McNeill (Scott), Andy Frost & family and many close friends. Ray was born in New York, raised in Tampa, lived in Miami & Port Orange, a lifelong resident of Florida. Ray very proudly served his country from 1950 to 1954 with US Navy, and then in1959 joined United States Postal Service, Ray retired in 1985 as the Postmaster of Miami FL. Ray was an avid golfer had a passion for all sports specially football, baseball. Ray will be missed by all. A private service in his honor will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Ray's honor can be made to www.halifaxhealthhospice.org.
Weep not for me though I have gone into that gentle night. Grieve if you will, but not for long upon my soul's sweet fight. I am at peace, my souls at rest there is no need for tears for with your love I was so blessed for all those many years. There is no pain, I suffer not the fear is now all gone. Put now these things out of your thoughts, in your memory I live on. Remember not my fight for breath. Remember not the strife. Please do not dwell upon my death. But celebrate my life.
A Silent Tear by Gaynor Llewellyn
Just close your eyes and you will see. All the memories that you have of me
Just sit and relax and you will find. I'm really still there inside your mind.
Don't cry for me now I'm gone. For I am in the land of song. There is no pain, there is no fear. So dry away that silent tear. Don't think of me in the dark and cold. For here I am, no longer old. I'm in that place that's filled with love. Known to you all, as "UP ABOVE".
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019