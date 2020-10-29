Reneea L. SampsonDec. 28, 1953 - Oct. 20, 2020Graveside Services for Ms. Reneea L. Sampson, 66, DeLeon Springs, FL, who passed on October 20, 2020 will be 2PM Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Oakridge Cemetery, 162 N. Nova Road, Ormond Beach. C D C GUIDANCE REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5 – 7PM today (Fri. Oct. 30) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Reneea Lavern Sampson was born in Daytona Beach, FL to the late Amy Miller Sampson and Marion Sampson on December 28, 1953. Reneea loved her 3 sons. She enjoyed fishing, music, gardening, playing cards and being around family and friends. She was preceded in death by a loving sister, Annie L .Johnson (Deak) and a loving brother, Simroy Sampson. Those that are left to cherish her memory are her devoted sons; Isiah Hinson (Emily), Michael Thayer (Tera) of Daytona Beach, and Robert Hinson (Tara) of New Jersey. Grandchildren: Iesha Hinson (Wayne), Alexis Hinson, Shamariah Thayer, Robert Hinson Jr., Bria Hinson, Arianna Hinson Isiah Hinson V, Kaiyah Hinson, Mickayla Thayer, Ta'Deja Hinson, Marley Hinson and Inaya Hinson; 7 great grands; 3 nieces, Florence Collins (Arnold), Bukeshewa Sampson and Brittany Haynes; 4 nephews: Bernard Thomas, Robert Sampson, Simroy Sampson Jr and Marlo Sampson.