Reta Louise Hathorne Delong
May 5, 1925 - July 20, 2020
Reta Louise Hathorne Delong, 95, went home to her Lord and Savior July 20, 2020. Reta was born May 5, 1928 in Woolwich, Maine to Hartley and Mildred Hathorne. She had nine brothers and sisters. Reta graduated from the Presque Isle LPN School of Nursings. She worked in Houlton, Maine until moving to Florida with her husband in 1967. She has worked in several hospitals until she retired at age 73 to care for her husband, Jasper. Reta is preceded by her parents; six of her siblings; her husband Jasper T. Delong; son Paul T. Delong, Sr.; granddaughter Tracy R. Arnold; nephew Michael Feisler; daughter-in-law Ellen Delong and brother-in-law Charles Hallett Jr. Reta is survived by daughter Alana Rasmussen; son Wayne Delong; three sisters, Barbara Hallett of Bridgewater, Maine, Veilie Grover of Bath, Maine and Leah Harmon of Woolwich, Maine. Also niece and nephew Richard and Kathy Callahan of Deltona, FL. There are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many more nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Church of Christ on Derbyshire Rd. in Daytona Beach. Brother Vern Conaway will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to either the Cancer Society
of Volusia County or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Reta's name.