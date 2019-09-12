Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home
301 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 767-0120
Resources
More Obituaries for Reymond Bonilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reymond A. Bonilla


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reymond A. Bonilla Obituary
Reymond A. Bonilla
July 28, 1942 - Sept. 8, 2019
Reymond A. Bonilla, 77, of Port Orange, FL, passed away Sunday September 8, 2019. He was born on July 28, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA, the son of the late Antonio and Perfeta (Armijo) Bonilla. Reymond was a Retired Air Force M/Sgt who served his country for over 25 years, having been awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal among other accommodations. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Priscilla Bonilla, his son Nikolai Bonilla, his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly & John Poradun, his grandchildren; Nicholas Poradun, Emily Poradun, Ryan Poradun and Anneliese Reynolds. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Skiff of Arizona and her son and daughter John Skiff and Kimberly Hart. "Sgt. B" will be missed by his loving family and all those who knew him. Services will be private.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now