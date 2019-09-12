|
Reymond A. Bonilla
July 28, 1942 - Sept. 8, 2019
Reymond A. Bonilla, 77, of Port Orange, FL, passed away Sunday September 8, 2019. He was born on July 28, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA, the son of the late Antonio and Perfeta (Armijo) Bonilla. Reymond was a Retired Air Force M/Sgt who served his country for over 25 years, having been awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal among other accommodations. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Priscilla Bonilla, his son Nikolai Bonilla, his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly & John Poradun, his grandchildren; Nicholas Poradun, Emily Poradun, Ryan Poradun and Anneliese Reynolds. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Skiff of Arizona and her son and daughter John Skiff and Kimberly Hart. "Sgt. B" will be missed by his loving family and all those who knew him. Services will be private.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019