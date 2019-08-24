|
|
Rhonda Lehnen
July 3, 1963 - August 14, 2019
Rhonda (Kennedy) Lehnen, 56, of Ormond Beach, formerly of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away Aug. 14, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:00pm on Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Chapel at Lohman Funeral Home Ormond. The Family will receive friends from 5:00pm until the Service begins. She was born on July 3, 1963, in Smithville, Missouri, to Alan Coy Kennedy and Cheryle Christine Henry, in Smithville. Rhonda grew up in Plattsburg and in 1981 she graduated from Plattsburg High School. Rhonda received her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, with a Minor in Juvenile Justice, from Missouri Western State College. In 2007, she received her Florida real estate license. Rhonda worked for Jackson County and Clinton County as a Social Worker. She later started the shelter for abused women in Ray County. She moved to Florida in 2006, and was currently working as a realtor for Ocean View Realty Group in Ormond Beach. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Plattsburg, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4435, where she was a past Vice-President and currently the head trustee, and the Elks, both in Ormond Beach. Rhonda was also a member of the Daytona Beach Area Association of Realtors. She was passionate about helping others, and enjoyed being around family and friends, and loved being a Mimi. She was preceded in death by: her father, Alan Kennedy; grandparents, Coy and Leona Kennedy and Jessie Alvin and Elvie (Mitchell) Henry; brother, Brad Kennedy; nephew, Derrick Dolph; and aunt, Judy Kennedy Mick. She is survived by: her three sons: Nicholas DePeralta, Kansas City, Missouri, Vincent DeParalta, Kansas City, and Andrew DeParalta, Ormond Beach; granddaughter, Charlee Deperalta; mother and stepfather, Cheryle and Robert Swink, Titusville, Florida; stepmother, Leona Kennedy, Plattsburg; sisters, Shonda Kennedy, Ormond Beach, and Dana Sims Taylor and husband Bill, DeKalb, Missouri and Robin Miller, Kansas City; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019