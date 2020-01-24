|
|
Rian Kel Barnett
03/21/1968 - 01/19/2020
Rian Kel Barnett, age 51, of New Smyrna Beach, died Sunday January 19, 2020 at AdventHealth New Smyrna. Born in New Smyrna Beach to Patricia Achue and LCMD Leroy E. Barnett USGC. Rian was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church and enjoyed reading and airplanes. He collected guns and knives and was a member of Cow Creek Hunt Club. Rian was a lifelong member of the community, attending Coronado Elementary, The Live Oak Junior High and graduating from New Smyrna Beach Senior High. He continued his education by attending DBCC and worked at the bookstore with Joe Dowdell. After graduating, he continued his education by attending the University of Central Florida, obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice. He enjoyed his job with the juvenile service program, working with troubled kids. Rian was an avid Gator fan and was a friend to everyone he met. Survivors include his mother, Patricia; brother, Ian Barnett and a large extended family. Rian was preceded in death by his father, LCMD Leroy E. Barnett USGC. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday February 1, 2020 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach with Father Patrick Quinn, T.O.R., officiating. Donations may be made in Rian's memory to the Boys & Girls Club of Volusia, 450 Whitney Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020