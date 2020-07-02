Richard A BartholomewJuly 2, 2020Richard A Bartholomew passed at home on July 2nd, under the loving care of his children and Hospice. A resident of Edgewater for almost 50 years, Richard was originally from Middleburgh, NY where he was a cattle dealer and dairy farmer. He was also owner of Richard's Drywall in Edgewater. Richard was the father of 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Family was the most important thing in his life. He is preceded in death by his eldest son, Richard (Rick) Bartholomew. He is survived by son, Carl (Tom) Bartholomew and daughters Christy Bartholomew and Sharon Stephenson. His happiest moments were at family gatherings, tending his garden and having oysters at Blackbeard's every Friday. Funeral Services will be held 3:00 pm Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, 1 N Causeway, New Smyrna Beach, FL. The family will receive friends Tuesday 2-3 pm prior to services. Burial will follow in Middleburgh, NY.