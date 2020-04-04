Home

Richard B. Truitt


1935 - 2020
Richard B. Truitt Obituary
Richard B. Truitt
Dec. 25, 1935 - March 25, 2020
Richard B. Truitt, 82, of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of El Paso, TX, slipped away peacefully on March 25, 2020. He was born on December 25, 1935. Richard honorably served in the Texas National Guard. He is preceded in death by his wives Doris Truitt and Carolyn Truitt. Left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved daughter, Bonnie; and loving grandchildren, Natalie, Rowan and Cillian. Services will be private. Messages of condolences may be offered at www.VolusiaMemorialFunerals.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
