Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Richard Bahmann

Richard Bahmann Obituary
Richard Bahmann
November 14, 2019
Richard Bahmann, 62, was called to his heavenly home to be with Jesus November 14, 2019 from Ormond Beach, FL. Richard was a kind and giving man who touched many lives. He loved both his family and his RC Airplane family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 15 years, Liz Bahmann; his siblings Ann Marie Viola, Frank Bahmann (Vicky), Irene Wilson (Steve), Mary Daniel (Mark), and Patty Bahmann (Roger); nieces, nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Ann Bahmann. A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. His family will receive friends @ 1:00 p.m. until the service.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
