Richard Bahmann
November 14, 2019
Richard Bahmann, 62, was called to his heavenly home to be with Jesus November 14, 2019 from Ormond Beach, FL. Richard was a kind and giving man who touched many lives. He loved both his family and his RC Airplane family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 15 years, Liz Bahmann; his siblings Ann Marie Viola, Frank Bahmann (Vicky), Irene Wilson (Steve), Mary Daniel (Mark), and Patty Bahmann (Roger); nieces, nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Ann Bahmann. A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. His family will receive friends @ 1:00 p.m. until the service.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019