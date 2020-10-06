Richard Baldwin WheelerFeb. 23, 1967 - Oct. 4, 2020Richard Baldwin Wheeler, 77, a lifelong resident of Oak HIll, passed away peacefully at his home on October 4, 2020. Born January 22, 1943 in Dade County, Richard graduated from New Smyrna Beach High School and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. Richard served 8 years of service in the US Air Force as an in flight mechanic during the Vietnam War, worked in the family auto repair shop, and retired from the Kennedy Space Center. He also served as City Commissioner in Oak Hill and assistant fire chief for the Oak Hill volunteer Fire Dept. He was an avid hunter, racing enthusiast, and a history buff. Richard loved his family and his, as he called them, "girls" (granddaughters and great granddaughters). He was preceded in death by his parents, father Frederick C Wheeler and mother Jean Etta (Baldwin) Wheeler. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Srhonda "Jody" (Henderson) Wheeler, son Richard "Ricky" Wheeler, daughter Dawn Richelle Lee and husband Stuart Lee, and son Randon Wheeler. Sister Anita Baker (Larry). Grandchildren Bradley Wheeler, Brianna Wheeler, Ashtyn Ferreira and husband Justin Ferreira, Tristyn Lee, and Jordyn Lee. Great Granddaughters Bristyl and Paityn Ferreira. Calling hours will be from 11:30-12:30 pm on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Oak Hill, 192 E. Halifax Ave., Oak Hill. Graveside service will follow at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill cemetery, Brooks Cir., Oak Hill, with Pastor Tim Palmer officiating. A reception gathering will be held at the family home in Oak Hill immediately following the graveside service.