Richard Boone Calvert
11/19/1933 - 02/06/2020
Richard Boone Calvert, 86, was called home by his Heavenly Father on February 6, 2020 in DeLand, FL. Richard was born on November 19, 1933 to Thelma and Dr. James Calvert in Princeton, West Virginia. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Richard Boone Calvert, Jr. Richard was greatly loved and is survived by his devoted wife Dianne Calvert, his children Michael W. Calvert (Helen), David B. Calvert (Jennifer), Celise E. Chafin (Dave),Dana J. Calvert, Angela D. Herron, Delaina E. Stambaugh (Ty), 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren....Who all adored their "Graddy". Dick was a fiercely loyal and respected man by all. He proudly served the people of Miami Dade County,Florida for 36 years as a police officer. We will miss him greatly. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 10th at 10am at St Peter Catholic Church in DeLand. Online condolences amy be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020