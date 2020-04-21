|
|
Richard Brian Mather
Nov. 25, 1955 - April 1, 2020
Richard Mather, of Port Orange, passed from this life on April 1, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Lebanon, Ct. November 25, 1955 to Betty and Manning Mather. He grew up working on farms with his brothers, James and Larry and sister, Terri, for his grandfather and uncles. He and his wife, Nancy, moved to Florida in 1989, where he operated Rich's Lawn Service until 1998 when he and Nancy drove tractor trailer cross country for a year to see the country. In 1999 he started working for Rinker Concrete, now Cemex, where he worked until 2018 when he retired. His greatest joys were his family and traveling. He leaves behind to mourn his loss his wife of 40 years, Nancy, daughters Jennifer Hudson (Kevin) and Heather Pruitt (Matthew), grandchildren Katie Powell, Jacob Hudson, Kaley Mather and Madison Pruitt, great-grandson, Colton Powell, his mother, Betty, brothers James(Jeannie) and Larry (Debra), sister Terri Lang(Marc) as well as his many friends. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Halifax Health Hospital and Halifax Health Hospice for the extraordinary care he received there. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Halifax Health Hospice (www.halifaxhealth.org/hospice). No services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020