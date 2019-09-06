|
Richard C. "Dick" Allen
09-26-1934 - 09/03/2019
Richard C. "Dick" Allen, age 84, of New Smyrna Beach, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice Ormond Beach. Born in Cape Vincent, New York, Dick came to this area in 1984 from Liverpool, New York.
Early in Dick's life he was an Army Reservist for 10 years. Dick was a founder and CEO of Pomeroy Appraisers Associates of Florida, also one of the developers of Turnbull Bay area. Additionally, he was on the board of Friends Bank. As an appraiser, he was a board member of the National Appraisal Institute. Locally he was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church; member of Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce; a past commodore of the Anglers Yacht Club; past president of New Smyrna Beach Kiwanis Club; and Elks Lodge #1557. He served with the New Smyrna Beach Utilities Commission and the New Smyrna Beach zoning board of appeals. Dick was an adventurous outdoorsman and a true people person! Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Marsha; 6 children, Rebecca (Patrick) Stockwell, Laura (Patrick Briggs) Karle, Amy (Patrick) MacMurdo-Barnes, Richard (Charlene) Allen, Jr., Patricia (Ronald) Crouse, and Sara (Nick Papadopoulos) Salzano; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and sister, Joan (Arthur) Balfe. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles "(Ned)" and Harriet Allen, and twin brother Robert "Bob" Allen. A Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Reverend Francis Nelson, C.Ss.R. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to , 2180 W. State Road 434, Suite 1100, Longwood FL 32779.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019