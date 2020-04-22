|
Richard C. Sander
May 8, 1933 - March 29, 2020
Richard Clarence Sander 86, of Buffalo Grove, IL passed on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in his beloved state of Florida surrounded by his family. The loving husband of Susan (Bishop) Sander, his daughters Dawn (Sander) D'Astice, Wendy (Sander) Gilmore, husband Martin Gilmore and son Brian Sander, wife Brenda Sander as well as step-children Dave Bishop, his wife Juani Bishop, and Kimberly Bishop. Richard was surrounded by love from his grandchildren Matthew D'Astice, Andrew D'Astice, Brittany (Gilmore) Pappas, her husband Bill Pappas, Lauren (Gilmore) Stubblefield, her husband Max Stubblefield, Whitney (Sander) Ramos, her husband Robert Ramos, Brian Sander, Jr., Jenny Bishop and Jon Bishop. Richard took pride in his great grandchildren Parker Pappas, Alexis Pappas, Jaxson Stubblefield, Layla Ramos, Dominic Ramos, and Nadia Bishop. Born in Northbrook, IL Richard is proceeded in death by his parents Tony and Dorothy (Timm) Sander, his brothers Robert and Jack Sander and sister Rose Marie (Sander) Ross. He is survived by his brother Norman Sander. A lifelong resident of Illinois, graduating from Arlington Heights High School. Richard served for 2 years in the Korean War. Richard worked in road paving and bridge building, leading crews at Rock Road Construction, Robert R. Anderson Construction and Bolander Construction. Richard's passion was NASCAR and his favorite driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. Since his early years working on cars and keeping them immaculate made it all the more special when he saw those glimmering race cars on the track. He attended the race each summer at the Milwaukee mile in Wisconsin. He tried to attend races at other tracks, but his favorite, 'The Daytona 500', was his pride and joy. One the reasons he spent each winter in Florida from the 1970s to present day was so he could watch the race. Florida became Richard's favorite happy place where he and Susan spent the winters, relaxing in their winter home in Ponce Inlet. Despite always being outdoors working construction, Richard loved to be outside in his leisure time. He took immense pride in his yard, always making sure the yard was well groomed and full of beautiful plants which he did himself. He loved working on projects both inside and outside the house and was the best handy man and mechanic to have around. He cherished his beloved Chicago Cubs and was so thrilled he was able to see them win a World Series in 2016. But it didn't matter what sport it was, he watched them all. He supported all family members who played softball, baseball, soccer and hockey. A man so true to his family and loved by so many and cherished by his wife Susan. Richard had a presence when he entered a room no one could deny. His loud booming voice was filled with happiness and a warm greeting. His hearty handshake made you cringe and his big warm bear hug was so genuine. Knowing Richard Sander was a privilege to anyone who met him and his family was the center of his world. Richard led a full life giving us memories we will cherish forever. A memorial service will be held in Illinois at a later date. Share a memory with the family at BaldwinCremation.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020