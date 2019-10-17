|
Richard Deleon Jackson, Jr.
June 18, 1967 - October 13, 2019
Funeral services for Mr. Richard Deleon Jackson, Jr., 52, Tampa, Florida, who passed on Sunday, October 13, 2019 will be 11 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Apostolic Faith Temple Church, New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Rev. C.J. Haynes will deliver the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater, FL. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM today (Fri, Oct 18) at Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church and from 9:30 AM until service time at Apostolic Faith Temple on Saturday. Mr. Jackson was born June 18, 1967 in Daytona Beach, Florida to Richard D. Jackson and Fannie Canady. He was a 1985 graduate of New Smyrna Beach High School and loved playing football. He was an outstanding entrepreneur in the entertainment world and a valued employee at SouthPort Truck Group in Tampa, FL.; Richard's presence will forever be felt in the heart of his family.; his mother, Fannie Canady; father, Richard D. Jackson, Sr.; a devoted fiance', Ardell Johnson, Tampa, FL; 2 brothers, Eric Jackson, Chicago, Justin Jackson, New New Smyrna Beach, FL; god brothers, Orinthius Brown, "Big O" and, Desmond D. Mitchell, New Smyrna Beach,; godsister, Janelle Brook, Daytona Beach,; roommate/friend, Booker Mathis, Tampa; a loving aunt/sister, Frances McGruder, New Smyrna Beach,; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Professional services are entrusted to Gainous-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc., New Smyrna Beach, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019