Richard (Dick) Didas
10/20/1929 - 09/25/2019
Richard (Dick) Didas, 89, of New Smyrna Beach, passed away September 25, 2019, just weeks shy of his 90th birthday. He was born to the late Harrison and Irene Didas in Cohocton, New York. Dick met his late wife, Betsy, in Rochester, New York and they married in August of 1956. They had two boys, David and Jim, and moved from New York, to Oklahoma and finally, to Florida while Dick pursued a challenging and successful career with Stromberg Carlson. Dick and Betsy celebrated 56 wonderful years of marriage before she passed away in May of 2012. Dick was a beloved son, brother, husband, father and grandfather who had a passion for his family, friends and his community. He was a member of the New Smyrna Beach Men's Golf Club, past President of the Indian River Community Concert Association, former Treasurer of Grace Community Church and an active member of the Fairgreen Homeowner's Association. The family takes comfort that he is once again with his treasured wife whom he missed tremendously.Dick is survived by his two sons, David and his wife, Barbara, of Longwood, FL; and Jim and his wife, Pam, of Roanoke, VA; his brother Tom and his wife, Linda, of Miamisburg, OH; and his two grandchildren James Didas and Lena Didas of Roanoke, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Grace Community Church, P.O. Box 78, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32170. The visitation and funeral will be held at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home in New Smyrna Beach on Saturday, September 28th at 9 a.m., with Pastor Allen Baisley, officiating. Entombment will immediately follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens in Edgewater.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019