Richard Dodds


1953 - 2019
Richard Dodds Obituary
Richard Dodds
01/26/1953 - 09/26/2019
Richard Allen Dodds, age 66 of Glenwood, Florida, passed on 9/26/2019 after a long illness surrounded by loved ones. Richard was owner of Autometrics, Inc. for 35 years and a graduate of Deland High School class of 71. He was a huge Steelers fan and never passed up an opportunity to make a friend or crack a joke. He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 42 years, daughters Heather Whitehead and her husband Chip Whitehead of Woodstock, GA, Aimee Fitchner and her husband Zachary Fitchner of Charleston, West Virginia, son Bryce Dodds and his wife Amanda Dodds of Deltona, grandson Carter Whitehead, and sister Lorraine Mitchell and her husband Ray Mitchell of Latrobe, PA. He was predeceased in death by granddaughter Evelyn Ann Dodds. Mass will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, Thursday, October 3rd at 1 p.m.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
