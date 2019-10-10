|
Richard Donald Jones, Sr.
Feb. 25, 1945 - Oct. 1, 2019
Richard Donald Jones, Sr., 74, of Port Orange FL and Daleville PA, passed away on Oct 1, 2019.
Born February 25, 1945 in Scranton PA, he was the son of the late Delbert Jones and Kathryn Fairless Jones. Prior to retirement he was a heavy equipment operator and the secretary for the United Steelworkers Union Local 14458. Richard is survived by his wife of 52 years, Wilbeth Fergin Jones; his children, Amy Rudnicky (Keith), Port Orange FL and Richard, Daleville PA and grandchildren, Patrick and Libby Rudnicky. A Memorial Service will be held on Oct 20th at 3pm at All Saints Lutheran Church in Port Orange FL. Online condolences can be shared with family at alavondirectcremationservice.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019