Richard E. BaileySept. 18, 1947 - Nov. 7, 2020Richard E. Bailey, age 73, of Deltona, Florida, was called home by the Lord on November 7, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born on September 18, 1947 in Hampton, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents and two daughters. He is survived by his wife Dale Bennett Bailey, two sons Eric and Justin Bailey, daughter Kay Bailey Mcswain and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He retired as construction superintendent after many years in the construction industry. He also served as a Marine for six years. There will be a celebration of life held for family and friends at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lohman Funeral Home Deltona. Condolences and memories are welcome to be shared with the family via this on line guestbook.