Richard F. Willis
Sept. 12, 1939 - Oct. 26, 2020
Richard Franklin Willis passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2020. A native of Daytona Beach, Richard was the son of James LaDonne (Don) Willis and Tussie Bennett Willis. He was a 1957 graduate of Mainland High School and attended Florida Southern College. Following his retirement from American General after 30 years in the insurance industry, he enjoyed working at his part-time job as a long-distance valet driver for Fields BMW, combining his love of cars with his love of meeting people. A lifelong Methodist, he was a member of First United Methodist Church of Port Orange, where he served as an usher and volunteer for Room at the Inn cold night shelter. He also logged more than 225 trips as a volunteer driver for the American Cancer Society
Road to Recovery. He was preceded in death by his brother, Don Willis, Jr., and his grandson, Jacob Acker. Left with a legacy of love and beautiful memories are his wife of 55 years, Barbara, his three children, Laura Acker and husband Jeff of Neptune Beach, David Willis and wife Ashlee of Winter Park, Donna Wendland and husband Bob of Deland; six grandchildren, Laney and Emme Acker, Kaylee and Taylor Willis, and Cooper and Croix Wendland; and his sister Harriett Bevil of Yantis, TX. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, November 7, at First United Methodist Church, 305 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange. Current safety precautions will be observed. Richard's greatest joy was connecting with people. He adored his family, treasured his friends, and never met a stranger. The family requests that you honor his memory by holding your family close, calling a friend you haven't seen for a while, or donating to a charity that is important to you. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com
