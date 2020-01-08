|
Richard G. Shaw
January 6, 2020
Richard G. Shaw, 80, of Ormond Beach passed away January 6 under the care of Halifax Hospice. Known to his family and friends as "Jocko" he was born in Arnold, PA and worked at Allegheny Ludlum for over 30 years. An avid Pittsburgh sports fan he also enjoyed travel, golf and spending time with his family and many friends. An extremely kind and generous man he leaves behind the love of his life, wife of 59 years, Barbara (Burdick) sons Richard and Robert all of Ormond Beach. He is also survived by grandchildren Brittany and Derek, great-grandchildren Cameron, Ella, Zoe and Grayson, brother John (Jack) sisters-in-law Patricia and Debbie and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Warren and Margaret, brother Warren (Red) and sisters-in-law Vera and Dorothy. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Basilica of St. Paul, Daytona Beach on Tuesday, January 14 at 11:00 AM, Rev. Timothy P. Daly presiding. Visitation with the family will take place at 10:00 AM at the church. Interment to follow at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights, PA. Memorial contributions can be made to Basilica of St. Paul Music Fund 317 Mullaly St. Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020