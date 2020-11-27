Richard "Dick" Griswold
November 29, 1938 - November 16, 2020
On Monday November 16th 2020, Richard "Dick" Griswold, loving husband, father of three and grandfather to three passed away at the age of 83. He was born on November 29th, 1936 in Halifax Hospital to Doug and Virginia Griswold.
Sometime after graduating from Sea Breeze High School in 1954, he completed his service in the US Navy. Then, like a scene out of the movies he met Audrey –a tourist from Virginia destined to be the love of his life -- while working as a Daytona Beach lifeguard in front of the Castaway Beach Motel. They would marry in 1958 and be inseparable for the next 65 years.
Dick was inspired to become a commercial artist, so the young couple moved to Los Angeles where Dick attended – and ultimately graduated from Art Center College of Design. His career took them from L.A. to Detroit, to Frankfurt, Germany, to New York City where he worked as an art director at the J. Walter Thompson ad agency on the Ford account among others.
Having grown tired of the cold, the couple relocated to Maitland, Florida in 1971. There they raised three sons, Richard Jr, Garland, and Douglas. Dick was prominent in the Orlando Advertising community for thirty years, winning numerous industry "Addy" awards. By 1983, Dick and Audrey were living part time in Ormond-by-the-Sea, returning full time in 1999. In retirement, Dick worked part time at Publix Supermarkets where he was a familiar friendly face.
Dick was handsome, thoughtful, artistic, and deeply devoted to Audrey, his sons and three grandchildren – Audrey, Katherine and Tyner. Dick is also survived by sister-in-law Maxine Griswold, nephew David and niece Chrissy. He was pre-deceased by his brother, Roger Griswold.
In these crazy times, a big gathering has been ruled out, for now. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Daytona State College Annual Fund. Dick began his college career there when it was known as Daytona Beach Community College and much later he also taught graphic design there. https://www.daytonastate.edu/foundation/giving.html