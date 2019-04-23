|
Richard Jerome Herrin
10/16/1971 - 04/13/2019
Richard (Rick) Herrin, age 47, of Ormond Beach, passed away April 13, 2019 as a result of a motorcycle accident. Rick was born October 16, 1971 in Blackshear, GA. He graduated from Mainland High School in 1990 where he went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was an electrician, employed with Craig's Electric. He loved music and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Rosalind (Gail) Jackson. He is survived by his wife Christy, Ormond Beach, son Richard, Jr. of Gainesville, step-son Kory, Jr. of DeLand, step-daughter Karissa, Ormond Beach, brothers James J Herrin (Deborah), Ormond Beach and Wesley Youngblood, South Daytona, and many other loving Aunts, Uncle, Cousins, Nieces, Nephew and Grandmother. A memorial celebration will be held at Salty Church, Ormond Beach on Friday, April 26th @ 6:30pm.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019