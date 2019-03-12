|
|
Richard L. Reed
10/20/1923 - 03/01/2019
Richard L Reed, 95, of Deland, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born on October 20, 1923 in Ohio to Fred and Ruth Reed. Richard was a WWII Veteran of the Navy. He was a member of the NARFE. Richard enjoyed spending time with his family and his dogs. He is survived by his loving wife, Mina; Children, Larry (Janice) Reed, Vicki (Dan) Lovett and Bruce (Judy) Reed; Sister, Marilyn Hardesty; Brother, Donald Reed; Five Grandchildren & Ten Great Grandchildren. Donations in Memory are requested to be sent to Alliance Community Center, 600 South Florida Ave., Deland, FL. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family through our on line guest book at lohmanfuneralhomes.com A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019