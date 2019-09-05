|
|
Richard Lindenberg
Richard "Dick" Lindenberg passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Dick was a husband to Emily Lindenberg for 63 years; a father to Kent, Tammy and Lori; a grandfather to Ashley, Brett and Austin; a brother to Janice, Tom and Karen; and a son to "Bud" and Guyla Lindenberg.
After serving in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1957, Dick graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Engineering. He and his family moved to DeLand in 1972. Dick retired from Sparton Electronics and enjoyed golf, NASCAR, fishing and boating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . There will not be a public service.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019