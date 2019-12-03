|
|
Dr. Richard M. Goldman DDS
December 1, 2019
Funeral Services for Dr. Richard M. Goldman DDS, 82, Ormond Beach, FL will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the chapel of Crag-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road S. Flagler Beach. Interment will follow in Flagler Palms Memorial Gardens. Dr. Goldman, a resident of Ormond Beach for the past 15 years passed away at his residence on December 1, 2019. He was a retired Dentist and also worked for several years counseling patients with Cancer. He enjoyed farming and the study of psychology. Surviving are his wife, Patricia, a daughter, Nicole Goldman, two grandchildren Joshua and Alison, his brother, Barry Goldman and nephew and niece and his caregiver Janett Hoke. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dr. Goldman would be appreciated to the A.C.L. U. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019