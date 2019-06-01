|
Richard "Mitch" Mitchell
09/10/1926 - 05/26/2019
WWII veteran and former race-car driver, Richard "Mitch" Mitchell, 92, of Port Orange, FL passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 at his home. Born on September 10, 1926 in Battlecreek, Michigan, he is survived by his children, Toni Mitchell, Joseph Piombino, Ricky Mitchell, Michael Mitchell and grand-daughter Heather Mitchell Fenton. Richard, fondly known in the racing world as Mitch, Dick or the Silver Fox, was co-owner of the famous Tony and Jerrie's Italian restaurant with his beloved wife of 40 years, Jerrie Mitchell, who passed away on December 7, 2015. Mitch had a way of disarming you with his out-spoken, bold and flirtatious personality which was appreciated in the racing world where he won countless short track races and was a well-known racer in the ARCA series. He had two NASCAR Cup Series starts and raced until the age of 72 with the Legend Cars, winning a race at Municipal Stadium on December 30, 1994. While racing was his passion, his unwavering, true love was life with Jerrie, her kids and their many beloved dogs, including Bruno who was by his side when he passed. Honoring Mitch's wishes, no formal memorial will be conducted.
