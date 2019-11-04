|
Richard Neilson Darling, Sr.
July 2, 1937 - October 25, 2019
Richard Neilson Darling, Sr., age 82, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 25, 2019, in Orange City, FL. He was born on July 2, 1937 in Pittsburg, PA to William and Helen Darling. He graduated from Hackettstown High School in Hackettstown, NJ in 1955 followed by enlisting in the Navy from 1955-1958. He joined the Chester Township NJ Police Department in 1966 and obtained the rank of Sergeant then Lieutenant before leaving the department in 1978. Also in 1978, he moved his family to a new life in Orange City, FL as the co-owner of the Orange City, FL KOA Campground until 1981 when he went into real estate. He created and opened Blue Springs Realty in 1984 and continued until a merger with Coldwell Banker Coast Realty in 2018. He served on many committees on local and state levels with the West Volusia Association of Realtors and as President in 1994 and as a Florida State representative for RPAC for his region. He was a lifetime member with the Fraternal Order Police Lodge #28 in New Jersey, a member of the Landmark Mason Lodge 383 in Deltona and a 2nd Degree Mason with the Valley of Orlando Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen Darling, his brother William, and sister Helen. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, JoAnn, children Rick Jr. (Lisa), Gretchen, Andrew, grandchildren include Jonathan, Logan, Cole, and Neilson. A visitation for family and friends will be held on November 9, 2019 at 10 am at the Orange City United Methodist Church followed by a memorial service at 11 am. Burial will be at a later date in Fairmount Cemetery, Fairmount NJ. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Advent Health Fish Hospice Care Foundation or .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019