Richard O. (Dick) Heard

5/16/1927 - 10/11/2020

Richard O. (Dick) Heard, a lifetime resident of DeLand died October 11, 2020 at home with his family at his side. He was born to Henry M. and Hallie Heard on May 16, 1927, at the DeLand Memorial Hospital on Stone Street, and received his primary and secondary education at the DeLand Public Schools. After graduating from high school he joined the U.S. Navy and served as a gunner's mate aboard the Destroyer U.S.S Hollister during World War II. Upon his discharge from the Navy he enrolled at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, and received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1949. Upon returning to DeLand, he purchased the Greyhound Bus franchise, and operated the DeLand Bus Terminal until he became a principal in the insurance firm of Lane, Heard, LeVeille and Gunby, Inc. Later he formed Dick Heard Insurance and Real Estate, Inc. serving as president until merging the firm with Brown & Brown, Inc.

Mr. Heard was active in the banking community serving as a director of the DeLand State bank from 1970 until it was acquired by Sun Trust in 1984. He was a founding director and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for First Community Bank until the bank was acquired by Riverside National Bank.

Mr. Heard's community service included serving three terms as a Commissioner for the West Volusia Hospital Authority, Past President of the DeLand Area Chamber of Commerce, Past President of DeLand and West Volusia Board of Realtors, a former member of the DeLand Rotary Club, and as a member of the Community Redevelopment Agency for the City of DeLand.

An ardent golfer, Mr. Heard served as president and as a member of the Board of Directors of DeLand Golf Course, Inc. (DeLand Country Club) for many years.

Mr. Heard is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean Alexander Heard, three children, Suzanne H. Bethune (John), Richard O. Heard, Jr. (Diane) and H. Mick Heard, II. He is also survived by his beloved grand children – Lauren Bethune, Ross Bethune, Savannah Heard, Katie Van Gordon, Nick Heard, Alex Heard, and great grandson Landon Dix.

A memorial service for Mr. Heard will be announced at a later date.



