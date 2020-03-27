|
Richard "Dick" Peter Rosecrans
11-08-35 - 03-21-20
Richard Peter Rosecrans, 84, of Paisley, Florida passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020. "Dick", son of Marion and Peter Rosecrans was born in Rotterdam, New York on November 8, 1935. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Annabelle Pillig Rosecrans. They were married for over 65 wonderful years. He was an exceptional father to his daughters, Susan (husband Duane), Diane (partner George), Lynn (husband Joe) and Christy (husband Scott). Dick was the proud grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 6, and he was delighted to talk about them with everyone. His death was preceded by his brother, Douglas; he is survived by his sister Joan Matthews and his aunt Ellen Richardson.
Dick worked as a General Contractor in Volusia County for decades and his construction projects, including several churches, have made a significant impact on the growth and development of the Central Florida area. Dick loved the Lord, was a shining example of Christian love and was very involved in the Paisley United Methodist Church. He was an inspiration to others, touching many lives with his kindness.
Dick loved to travel: he and Anne traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hiking, hunting, and gardening. Dick loved working in the koi ponds he made with his wife, or with his waterlily propagation. He even named a special hybrid waterlily after his wife, Annabelle. He and Anne were also amateur paleontologists and donated an important find to the University of Florida. Dick loved family gatherings, sharing memories and telling funny stories; the abundant laughter can still be heard. His presence will be greatly missed and all of the memories forever treasured.
A special memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020