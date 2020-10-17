Richard Phillips

01/13/1947 - 08/13/2020

Richard Lee "Ric" Phillips, 73, son of Wallace H. Phillips and Martha J. Wilcoxon, passed away at Halifax Hospital on August 13, 2020. He taught in Volusia County Schools for over 3 decades, starting at Holly Hill Elementary and retiring from Spirit Elementary in Deltona.

Ric was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Patsy Ann Phillips Smith. He is survived by his nephews, Stacy, Michael "Mickey" and Tyler Smith; cousins, Jim, Mary, Paul, Joyce and John Phillips; his band mates of Primitive Road; many friends, caregivers and coworkers.

A Life Celebration is planned on November 13, 2020. Details will be posted on the Dale Woodward Funeral Home web site.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store