Richard (Dick) PunnettFebruary 5, 1924 - August 15, 2020Born on February 5, 1924, in Pittsford, NY, Richard (Dick) Punnett grew up inPenfield, NY. He served as an infantry rifleman in World War II in Patton's 3rd Army and survived unscathed, including the Battle of the Bulge. After the War, he graduated from Principia College in Elsah, IL. After further studies at the Art Center School and Chouinard Art Institute in Los Angeles, CA, he became a storyboard man for a Hollywood animation studio, and later a technical illustrator for Douglas Aircraft Corp. in Long Beach, CA. On the side he began to write children's books. In 1974 he and his wife moved to Ormond Beach where he continued his writing career. He is the author of 15 children's books with 8 of them published exclusively for the school market - the Talk-Along series and the Double-Rhyme books. Interested in his local area, he also wrote two books, one about pioneer aviation on Daytona Beach (Thrills, Chills & Spills) and the other one about early auto racing on the beach titled Racing on the Rim (republished later by University Press of Florida as Beach Racers - Daytona Before NASCAR). Once asked what his goal in life was, he responded by saying, "To get through this world somehow without hurting anyone." He succeeded. He is survived by his wife of 65 years.