|
|
Richard R. Carter Jr.
04/22/2019
Richard R. Carter Jr, age 69, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away peacefully in his home with his beloved longtime fiance Monica Maytovich by his side, on April 22, 2019. He is the son of the late Richard R. Carter Sr and Adeline Grasso Carter. Among the many things he accomplished, he was a Marine, the Mayor of Columbus, NJ and the owner of Richard Carter Trucking. Richard is predeceased by his sisters Mary Ellen Lister and Judith Ann Kennedy. He is survived by his fiance Monica Myatovich, sons Richie and Robbie, grandson Riley, daughter-in-law Teddie Lee, Aunt Lillian Colasurdo, brother-in-law John Lister and his beloved Bella. To know Rich was to love Rich. His humor and sarcasm will have most of us laughing for many years to come. Services will be held at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mins, Florida on May 17th at 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Halifax Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, Florida 32129.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019