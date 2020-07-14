1/1
Richard R. Moersch Sr.
1930 - 2020
Naval Reserves 14 years. Illinois Institute of Technology (Chicago) graduate, physics degree. He wore many hats in the engineering field and in his later years, shipping services. His greatest love was his family who in return reciprocated that times 10. He was a very private, "Do the Right Thing" kind of man who instilled many life long skills and help to all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah and children, Victoria (Rob) Sloan, Thomas (Lynn) Moersch, Kathryn (David) Brown and Alan (Carol) Moersch, and seven grandchildren. Also his 1st wife, Marlene, with their children, Nancy and Richard, Jr. (Dawn) Moersch and 2 grandchildren. Intimate "Celebration of Life" memorial will be held at a later date to be determined by the family

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
